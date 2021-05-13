CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be so chilly Thursday night as lows stay in the 40s.
Friday is the last dry day before our weekend system arrives.
High clouds increase throughout the afternoon on Friday. Showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.
The high for Friday is 69, Saturday 66, and Sunday 68.
This weekend will feature extra clouds and passing showers – and cooler conditions near the lake.
At this point, the rain chance is running at 30 percent both days.
Look for a nice warm up next week.