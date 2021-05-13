DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will not be so chilly Thursday night as lows stay in the 40s.

Lows Tonight: 05.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Friday is the last dry day before our weekend system arrives.

Tomorrow: 05.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

High clouds increase throughout the afternoon on Friday. Showers are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Highs Tomorrow: 05.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 69, Saturday 66, and Sunday 68.

This weekend will feature extra clouds and passing showers – and cooler conditions near the lake.

Precipitation Chances: 05.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

At this point, the rain chance is running at 30 percent both days.

7 Day Forecast: 05.13.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for a nice warm up next week.

Mary Kay Kleist