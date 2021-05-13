CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite dwindling numbers of people getting vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to fall, as the state also reported its lowest daily hospitalization total in more than a month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 35 more deaths.

Illinois is averaging 2,047 new cases per day so far this month, a 35% decline from the same time period in April.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,361,666 cases, including 22,320 deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.7% for the second day in a row, the lowest it’s been since March 25.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,765 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the lowest daily total reported since April 6.

Illinois is averaging 1,947 hospitalizations per day so far in May, a 7% decline from mid-April, but still up 13% from the start of April.

Meantime, daily vaccinations are still lagging far behind the April peak, with Illinois averaging 76,082 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 43% from the peak on April 12.

A total of 4,656,004 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 36.54% of the population

Illinois is set to move to the Bridge Phase of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing for a further loosening of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, the final step before a full reopening as soon as next month.

In addition to easing capacity restrictions on restaurants, bars, retailers, museums, zoos, and amusement parks, the Bridge Phase also means greater capacity will be allowed at ballparks.

The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox can increase capacity limits to 60%. At Wrigley Field, that will go into effect when the Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on May 28.

For the Sox, the 60% capacity limit at Guaranteed Rate Field will begin Monday, May 24 when the Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals.

There will be special sections in both ballparks for people who’ve been vaccinated starting next week.