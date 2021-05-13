CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass vaccination sites across Illinois are giving the first COVID shots to children as young as 12.

They got right to work after the CDC approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids between 12 and 15 Wednesday.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe spoke with local parents and teens about the new chance to get immunized.

“It’s been 14 months in the making,” said Ella Pacheco.

“I can’t even put into words all the emotions I’m feeling right now,” added Siobhan Deane.

It’s a day the sisters have been waiting for: seeing their teenagers getting that vital Pfizer shot in the arm.

“I’m smiling below this mask. Very excited,” said Deane.

And standing outside with her three cousins –

Deane’s 13-year-old daughter Maeve has been looking ahead to being able to hug family members again, and all the adventures the shot will allow.

“We can go on the vacation that we have planned for this summer, which is super exciting,” Deane said. “Because we had to miss out on it last year.”

Her aunt is breathing a sigh of relief. Because her 14-year-old son Michael, who’s immuno-compromised, will now have fewer reasons to fear contracting COVID-19.

“He’s got severe Crohn’s Disease, he’s got asthma and he’s got an esophagus disease,” Pacheco said.

Meanwhile, many mass vaccination sites are hoping more families will bring their kids to get a shot. Cook County has five sites accepting people 12 and older.

The city of Chicago, Lake County – and the Aurora-Kane County mass vaccination site on Lake Street are also doing the same thing.

As for Pacheco, she said this day is one to remember. Because of all the pokes in the arm Michael has gotten, the COVID-19 shot is by far the most important.

“It’s better than all the holidays rolled into one, I’ll tell you that much,” Pacheco.

Many of the mass vaccination sites are taking walk-ins, but they are requiring that a parent or guardian accompany anyone under 18.