CHICAGO (CBS)– Local vaccination sites will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15 starting Thursday, following recommendation from the CDC.
Some local sites are extending hours as they prepare to vaccinate that new age group.READ MORE: Nearly 18,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
In Cook County, the Forest Park site, along with sites in Matteson, Triton College in River Grove, South Suburban College in South Holland and Des Plaines will open at 8 a.m. Both appointments and walk-ins are accepted.
A mass vaccination site in Aurora will open at 9 a.m. Thursday. The Aurora Kane Vaccination Site, located at 970 N. Lake St., is open for walk-ins.READ MORE: When Insurance Company Wouldn't Budge On His Claim, He Took Matters Into His Own Hands; Who Monitors Complaints Against Insurers In Illinois?
In Chicago, the United Center and Chicago State University, among others, will start vaccinating kids today.
Lake county is also encouraging parents to vaccinate their kids and registration is now open at the Lake County AllVax portal. The portal allows you to make an appointment at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake or Regional Vaccination Site at 102 W. Water Street, Waukegan.
The DuPage County Health Department will open vaccinations to this new age group by Monday, May 17. Parents can begin to register their children at the DCHD website to schedule an appointment.MORE NEWS: Dive-In Prayer Service For End Of Ramadan Being Held At Aurora's Fox Valley Mall
Sites are requiring that a parent or guardian accompany anyone under 18.