CHICAGO (CBS) —The Museum of Science and Industry unveiled a revamped airplane, a favorite attraction.
The "Take Flight" exhibit is ready for a new generation of passengers.
“It was over 25 years old. That’s a lot of passengers. So we’ve reimagined it,” said Jeff Buonomo of the Museum of Science and Industry.
“We are now showing the entire kind of aviation industry, so you can learn all about what happens in the factories out in Seattle, what happens when an air airplane is delivered to an airport and what it means to be a passenger onboard a commercial jetliner these days.”
Inside the airplane, you'll step right into the 1960s. That's when the 727 started with United Airlines. Visitors can learn about all of the science behind how a plane flies, and what makes you jet lagged.
We also have our very own celebrity Jenny (not from the block) plane on display inside our Museum. It doesn't have any MTV awards, but it did help popularize military, recreation and commercial aviation. https://t.co/W1xKhrmlWc pic.twitter.com/8GC4xUXDeV
— MSI Chicago (@msichicago) May 12, 2021