CHICAGO (CBS) — Kids are rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated at Chicago’s Rush University Medical Center.
Rush has about 1,000 vaccinations scheduled for Thursday and about 40% are for kids ages 12 to 15.
"It's been really a relief, because I really want to just hang out with my friends and family and not get them sick," Devon Briesch said as he got his shot on Thursday. "It's been a stress going to my grandma's house for Christmas, and just worrying about everything, but now that I can get the vaccine, everything is just kind of like chill."
Natalia Joseph said, even though she’s “really afraid of needles,” it didn’t hurt that much to get her vaccine.
The FDA and CDC this week approved use of the Pfizer vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15. It had previously been approved for use in anyone age 16 and up.
Pfizer is the only vaccine so far that is approved for use in anyone under age 18.