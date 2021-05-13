DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Amazon, Chicago News, jobs, Working For Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Online retailer Amazon just announced it’s on a hiring spree in Illinois.

Amazon said it is trying to fill more than 3,800 new jobs in the Chicago area, looking for both full and part-time workers.

