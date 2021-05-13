CHICAGO (CBS) — Online retailer Amazon just announced it’s on a hiring spree in Illinois.
Amazon said it is trying to fill more than 3,800 new jobs in the Chicago area, looking for both full and part-time workers.
The jobs include delivery and fulfillment center positions.

