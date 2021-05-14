CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was shot Friday night in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, Chicago police confirm.
The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West 26th Street just before 7 p.m. The girl was in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle driven by a man when an unknown vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots at her vehicle.
She was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as police investigate.