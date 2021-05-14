CHICAGO (CBS) — A rally in the southwest suburbs is showing support for Palestine.
This follows a week of deadly violence in Gaza and Israel.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from Bridgeview.
About 200 protesters came out. Bridgeview has one of the largest Palestinian populations in the Chicago area. They have many demands as the ongoing riots and attacks escalate in the Middle East.
The main one is free Palestine and a cease fire. The group American Muslims for Palestine and its supporters held signs that say "Stop Killing Palestinian Protesters" in response to the ongoing violence at the Gaza strip.
Tensions recently rising between Palestinians and Israelis after clashes began in the holy city of Jerusalem. It’s been a back and forth of attacks since. The bloodshed in the Gaza strip has included children and Hamas leaders.
Attacks have leveled buildings that were stories high. The violence coming as the holy month of Ramadan and Eid holiday just ended. Local Muslims fear for family every day.
"People could not even bring themselves to celebrate because their family members are living under the eminent threat of death," said Deanna Othman with American Muslims for Palestine. "It's a difficult thing to even grasp."
It’s one of many rallies AMP is holding across the country. It comes after thousands of protesters crowded downtown Chicago last week. The same is planned for this weekend.