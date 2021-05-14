CHICAGO (CBS) — The first woman and woman of color has been picked to lead the Chicago Fire Department.
Newly named Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt helped swear in a class of paramedics Friday.
Nance-Holt was chosen for the job by Mayor Lori Lightfoot after working her way up through the ranks over the last 30 years.
City Council still has to approve the hiring.
Nance-Hold is the mother of Blair Holt. The high school honor student was shot and killed on a CTA bus in 2007 while shielding a classmate from gunfire.