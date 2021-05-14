DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Chicago Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be turning cloudy overnight as our next wave approaches.

But according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist,  it will run into our dry air mass that we have in place.

So rain showers Saturday will be scattered. Not expecting thunder.

Most of Sunday is looking dry.

Once the sun sets, rain chances increase into the night and for Monday.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 52.

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High 65.

SUNDAY: Mixed skies. High 70. Evening chance of a shower.

