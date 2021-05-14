CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be turning cloudy overnight as our next wave approaches.
But according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it will run into our dry air mass that we have in place.READ MORE: Tax Refunds Delayed As Filing Deadline Draws Near
So rain showers Saturday will be scattered. Not expecting thunder.
Most of Sunday is looking dry.READ MORE: New CPD Policy On Search Warrants To Go Into Effect May 28; Police To Begin Tracking Some Wrong Raids
Once the sun sets, rain chances increase into the night and for Monday.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Low 52.
SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High 65.MORE NEWS: Hennessy, The Cat Who Leapt To Safety From Burning Englewood Apartment Building, Hasn't Returned Home
SUNDAY: Mixed skies. High 70. Evening chance of a shower.