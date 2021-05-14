CHICAGO (CBS)– You can test your luck at a new casino in Northwest Indiana Friday morning.
The Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana is opening at 11:30 a.m. on Burr Street near I-80/94.
Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy will be at the casino to celebrate.
The casino will official open to gamers at 5 p.m.