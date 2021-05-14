CHICAGO (CBS) — Community searchers were looking high and low Friday night for a cat that miraculously survived a six-story leap from a burning apartment in Englewood. Hennessy is a most sought-after cat since her quick escape made most people gasp.

The viral video shows the cat make a bounce landing and run off.

Hennessy has not returned since his dramatic escape.

Monsconie Feemster, a neighbor and friend of the feline’s owner, spent hours searching for the cat Friday.

“She left something cooking and thought she would make it back in time,” Feemster said. “She ended up getting burned out. Her cat ended up jumping out the window, a female all black cat named Hennessy.”

“It flew,” said Khaniyah Sims, who lives just down the hall from where the first started.

She got out safely and watched Hennessy leap from the smoking fifth floor window, somehow clearing a large wall.

“Everybody was just screaming, and then all were just in shock because it landed and didn’t die,” said Sims.

“The saying when they say cats have nine lives we actually saw for ourselves,” said Karimah Yasan.

The fire was contained to the fifth floor apartment.

When the cat is found, Paws Chicago says they are willing to help Hennessy’s recovery.

“Cats are super resilient and often don’t show pain until they are really really injured, but we will be here with vet care when he’s found,” said Laurie Maxwell.

Until then the search continues.

Hennessy’s owner said she is grateful that her cat survived and that no one was injured, but now with nowhere to live and her best friend gone, it is a difficult time.