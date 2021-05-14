CHICAGO (CBS) — Hennessy, the black cat who took a five-story leap of faith from a burning building in Englewood on Thursday, has yet to return home, and neighbors are hoping to track him down.
The cat jumped from the fifth floor of a six-story apartment building at 65th Street and Lowe Avenue as a fire was burning there Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Tax Refunds Delayed As Filing Deadline Draws Near
Video provided by the Fire Department showed smoke billowing from busted-out windows in the building. A black cat then is seen jumping out of an open window as a crowd yells, “Look at the cat!”
Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021READ MORE: New CPD Policy On Search Warrants To Go Into Effect May 28; Police To Begin Tracking Some Wrong Raids
Hennessy landed on his feet, bounced on the grass, and ran off.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the cat’s owner told firefighters Hennessy is a house cat who didn’t go outside.
Neighbors were out looking for him on Friday, after he had yet to return home.MORE NEWS: CBS 2 Chicago Wins 2020 Chicago Headline Club Watchdog Award
No injuries were reported in the fire.