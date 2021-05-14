DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Hennessy, the black cat who took a five-story leap of faith from a burning building in Englewood on Thursday, has yet to return home, and neighbors are hoping to track him down.

The cat jumped from the fifth floor of a six-story apartment building at 65th Street and Lowe Avenue as a fire was burning there Thursday afternoon.

Video provided by the Fire Department showed smoke billowing from busted-out windows in the building. A black cat then is seen jumping out of an open window as a crowd yells, “Look at the cat!”

Hennessy landed on his feet, bounced on the grass, and ran off.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the cat’s owner told firefighters Hennessy is a house cat who didn’t go outside.

Neighbors were out looking for him on Friday, after he had yet to return home.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

