CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois moves into the Bridge Phase of reopening Friday, a milestone in the pandemic.
This is the last step before a full reopening, which could come as soon as next month.
In the new phase, people with proof that they have been fully vaccinated, or with a negative COVID-19 test one to three days before an event or public gathering, will not count against capacity limits.
In Chicago, restaurants and bars can seat groups of 10 people or more, if everyone in the group is fully vaccinated.
Most other businesses, like gyms, offices, retail stores and museums will increase from 50 % to 60 % of normal capacity.
Then amusement parks and sports stadiums, will see capacity limits increase from 25 % of normal to 60 % of normal.
The governor says if we don’t see a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in the next four weeks, the state could fully reopen without any limits…on June 11.