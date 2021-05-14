CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old biker was killed late Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash while riding his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway.
Illinois State Police said the man was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle in the northbound lanes of the Kennedy near Addison Street around 11:20 p.m., when he lost control and struck another vehicle.READ MORE: Qinxuan Pan Arrested In Slaying Of Kevin Jiang, Yale Student From Chicago
The man was ejected from his motorcycle, and landed in the two left lanes of the expressway. His motorcycle ended up in the right ditch.READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Nominates Annette Nance Holt As First Black Woman To Serve As City's Fire Commissioner
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified him as Kevin Nitcsch, of Schaumburg.
Police said the other vehicle did not stop to help the man and fled the scene.MORE NEWS: City Colleges Of Chicago Offer New COVID-19 Vaccine Ambassador Course In Effort To Pick Up Pace Of Vaccinations
The left three lanes of the Kennedy were shut down shortly after the crash for the investigation. Around 12:30 a.m., all northbound lanes and the Addison Street entrance ramp were shut down. All lanes reopened at 2:30 a.m.