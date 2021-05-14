CHICAGO (CBS) — Caleb is the PAWS Paws Pet of the Week.
He is an eight-year-old lab retriever mix and his foster family calls Caleb a treasure. He is a loving, affectionate and hilarious adult dog with all of the best puppy characteristics: playful, silly and so sweet.
Caleb enjoys his walks and is willing to train for treats. He is housebroken and sleeps in his crate at night but likes to be near his people. He would do be in an adults-only home where he is the only animal.
Click here to go to PAWS Chicago’s virtual adoption page to learn more on how to make Caleb part of your family.
Get ready to shake your tail with PAWS Chicago. Throughout the month of May, PAWS Chicago has partnered with some of Chicago's top fitness studios to offer yoga and strength training classes.
Registration is $30 and 100% of the proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago. Check out the full schedule at PawsChicago.org/shakeyourtail.
Da mental helths of ur hoomans r important! Hear dis message from super hooman @SuzanneLeMignot from @cbschicago and da Board at @PAWSChicago along with r fren Churchill. Walk ur hooman to da link for infos! https://t.co/KstfFsu1yv #mentalhealth pic.twitter.com/5YERcwyPWA
