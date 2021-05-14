CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Qinxuan Pan, the fugitive wanted in the murder of Kevin Jiang, a Yale University student from Chicago, has been arrested in Alabama, U.S. marshals said.

Police in Connecticut issued an arrest warrant for Pan in February on murder and larceny charges in connection. He is accused of killing Jiang in a case of road rage in Connecticut in February.

Pan is accused of shooting Jiang, 26, multiple times.

Investigators said Pan was last seen carrying a backpack and acting strangely near Duluth or Brookhaven just days after Jiang was killed. Police said the murder might have stemmed from road rage.

Jiang was a graduate student at Yale’s School of the Environment and an Army veteran hailing from Washington state who had recently become engaged to be married.

Jiang’s family had lived in Chicago before moving to Seattle. He proudly showcased his Chicago roots on social media – with pictures in Chinatown and the city’s most well-known spots. But he had felt a calling to Yale’s School of the Environment, where the second-year master’s student was conducting research on mercury levels in fish.

Marshals said a Gulf Coast fugitive task force and Montgomery police arrested Pan on Friday morning. Details of the arrest were not immediately released.

Pan, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a U.S. citizen who was born in Shanghai, China. His last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

Marshals allege Pan stole an SUV from a dealership in Mansfield, Massachusetts, the day of the killing before driving to Connecticut.

Jiang was found lying outside his car and suffering from gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m., police said.

In the days after the killing, authorities said Pan was seen in the Atlanta suburbs driving with relatives and acting strange.

Interpol last month issued a “red notice” about Pan asking member countries to arrest him on murder and larceny charges.

