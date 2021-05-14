CHICAGO (CBS)– Nine Inch Nails and The Smashing Pumpkins are among the headliners announced on Friday for Riot Fest in September.
The Chicago Department of Public Health and the mayor's office did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether the festival had been officially given the green light this year after summer festivals and concerts were forced to shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Organizers said “The Riot Fest 2021 lineup is (mostly) here” for the three-day concert series being held September 17-19 at Douglass Park on the West Side.
Other announced bands include Run The Jewels, Pixies, Faith No More, and Devo. The festival has announced more than 60 bands so far, with more to come next week.
The Riot Fest 2021 lineup is (mostly) here! Nine Inch Nails will headline in 2021—plus, more bands to be announced next week. Tickets for both 2021 and 2022 (with My Chemical Romance) are ON SALE NOW! https://t.co/AMZTIaWWI2 pic.twitter.com/2agVKmAsf6
— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) May 14, 2021
My Chemical Romance was also announced at the headliner for next year's festival. They had been scheduled to headline the 2020 festival before it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Tickets for three-day passes to both the 2021 and September 2022 concerts went on sale Friday on the Riot Fest website. Single-day passes go on sale next week.