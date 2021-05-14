CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago White Sox first baseman left the first game of Friday’s doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals after suffering bruises to his face and knee, and a cut to his face in a collision with Royals’ third baseman Hunter dozier.
Dozier hit a pop-up along the first base line in the second inning, and was running with his head down when he collided with Abreu, who was running towards home plate while tracking the ball.
As catcher Yasmani Grandal caught the ball, Dozier and Abreu collided full-speed, and both players dropped to the ground.
Both players stayed down for a few minutes as they were treated by medical staff. Abreu got up and walked off with help from two medical staffers. Grandal replaced him at first base and Zack Collins took over at catcher.
The team later said an initial assessment for a concussion was negative, and Abreu would be day-to-day with a facial contusion and laceration, as well as a bruised knee.
Hanser Alberto replaced Hunter at third base in the bottom of the second inning. The Royals said Dozier would be day-to-day with a bruised quadriceps and neck discomfort.