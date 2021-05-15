CHICAGO (CBS)– One 26-year-old man is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at party in Gresham.
The shooting took place around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Loomis Boulevard during a yard party, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Police said the offender started shooting and fled the scene.READ MORE: Shooting In Belmont Central Leaves 1 Man Dead, 1 In Critical Condition
Firefighters said the shooting victims were taken to Christ Hospital and University of Chicago Medical Center.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers By Midday Saturday
Officials said at three victims are in critical condition and one has been listed in fair condition. The victims range in age from 21 to 23 years old.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Shuttered For More Than Five Years, Chippewa Campground At Kankakee River State Park Could Soon See Repairs
This is a developing story.