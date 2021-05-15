LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Saturday marked the second day of Bears rookie minicamp up at Halas Hall.
Matt Nagy was still scarce on the practice field. He had to watch via Zoom on Saturday as he did on Friday because he was a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
But we did get to see top quarterback pick Justin Fields throwing passes on Saturday, something media was not allowed to get video of the day before.
Fields was also handing off to fellow rookie Khalil Herbert. The sixth-round pick is hoping to make an impact in the backfield and possibly as a return man as well.
One thing Herbert and anyone who has watched Fields has noticed is how serious he is when he steps on the football field.
“Definitely – he gets all that demeanor on the field, and I think guys gravitate towards it and express the guys in the locker room. But you know, we’re out there – he’s locked in, dialed in – making sure we’ve got the calls, got the plays, got the cadence, and it definitely helps us run a lot smoother – knowing what we’ve got to do; how to do it, and have that kind of clean, crisp mindset when you’re attacking the line of scrimmage,” Herbert said.