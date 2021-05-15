CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain is ahead today and by tomorrow, sunny skies return.
Saturday's temperatures will be in the upper 60s near 65 degrees with sunny skies and then scattered showers.
Sunday brings partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures with rain returning by late night.

Active spring weather is expected this week with showers and thunderstorms. There will also be a big warmup this week, with temperatures moving into the 80s!