CHICAGO (CBS) — Warming up continues!
Rain chances will stick around, though some days have better chances than others.READ MORE: 3 Men Injured In River North Parking Garage Shooting
On Saturday night, a few isolated showers are possible with a low 53.READ MORE: MISSING: Jessica Allison, 22, And Daughter Aislin Grace Allison, 4, Of Valparaiso, Indiana
For Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers. The high is 70.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Indiana: 798 New Cases, 5 Deaths
Showers are likely through next week, as temperatures climb closer to 80 by Thursday.