By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Warming up continues!

Rain chances will stick around, though some days have better chances than others.

On Saturday night, a few isolated showers are possible with a low 53.

Highs Tomorrow: 05.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of late-day showers. The high is 70.

High Temperatures: 05.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Showers are likely through next week, as temperatures climb closer to 80 by Thursday.

7 Day Forecast: 05.15.21

(Credit: CBS 2)