CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 29 people had been shot in Chicago as of Saturday evening, and five of them had been killed.

A 2-year-old girl was wounded in one of the shootings, another left two people dead and three injured at a yard party in Auburn Gresham, and another still left three men wounded in broad daylight in a parking garage in River North.

The first fatal shooting happened at 11:48 p.m. Friday in the 6200 block of West Diversey Avenue in the Belmont Central community. Police heard several shots fired and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle.

They noticed the man with the gun had been shot once in the back and once in the arm. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

A 32-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

A man was also shot and killed at 4:03 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park. The man was found in the parking lot of a gas station with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, two people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at yard party in Auburn Gresham. The shooting took place around 4 a.m. in the 7800 block of Loomis Boulevard.

Police said the offender started shooting and fled the scene.

The shooting victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 21-year-old man and a 26-year-old man both died. The three other victims range in age from 21 to 25.

At 2:43 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was in the 1300 block of East Marquette Road in Woodlawn when he heard shots and felt pain. He was struck multiple times to the body and was taken to the U of C Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At 6:55 p.m. Friday, a 2-year-old girl was in the back seat of a vehicle being driven by a man in the 2800 block of West 26th Street in Little Village when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

A shooting left three men injured at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street in North Lawndale. The men were standing outside when someone in an unidentified vehicle drove past and began shooting.

A 26-year-old man was shot in each arm and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. A 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and hand was taken to the same hospital in fair condition. Another 26-year-old man was shot twice in the back and was also taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, three men were shot and wounded in a parking garage in the 0-99 block of West Grand Avenue in River North, amid a major shopping district.

Police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds – ages 20, 27, and 28.The youngest man was shot once to the knee and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, while the 27-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Graphic videos on social media identify one victim as a well-known Chicago musician and rapper. We are still working to confirm that with our sources.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot and wounded in the 8100 block of South Coles Avenue in South Chicago. They were on the sidewalk when they heard shots and felt pain.

The boy was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The man was shot in the back and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in serious condition.

At 6:37 p.m. Saturday, two men were shot and wounded in the 400 block of East 63rd Street in West Woodlawn. They were in a car when at least one assailant came up and fired shots.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 60-year-old man was shot in the face. They were both taken to the U of C Medical Center in an unknown condition.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: