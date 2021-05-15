CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths.
The deaths included a woman and two men in their 40s, a woman and three men in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, four women in their 70s, three women and three men in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s in Cook County.
Deaths were also reported in DuPage, Kane, Lake, and Will counties, as well as several counties downstate or otherwise outside the Chicago area.
Within the past 24 hours, 83,856 tests have been reported. As of Friday night, 1,581 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, 409 were in the ICU, and 228 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests through Friday is 2.5 percent. For statewide test positivity, it is 2.9 percent.
A total of 92,923 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were reported administered in Illinois on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccine doses administered daily is now 70,658.