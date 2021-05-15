By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS)– In a world dominated by SUVs, it's great to get behind the wheel of a straightforward sedan.
This is the Hyundai Elantra, a sharp looking sedan that starts around $20,000. Named the 2021 North American Car of the Year, its bold styling and technology just might brings you back to sedans out of your SUV.
Hyundai redesigned the Elantra for 2021 and it's a very impressive car. The Elantra comes in a variety of flavors, including an Elantra hybrid for the first time.
The hybrid gets an amazing 56 miles per gallon MPG.
At the other end of the spectrum, the N-Line version of the Elantra. It’s quick powered by a 1.6 liter turbocharged engine.
The Elantra's bold exterior styling carries through to the interior. It's a classy design, a comfortable environment to enjoy the technology-packed, great handling, Elantra.
The Hyundai Elantra is an outstanding test drive to take it you’re considering a car like the Volkswagen Golf, Mazda 3, Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.