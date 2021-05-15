CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found stabbed early Saturday morning on a Blue Line platform downtown.
At 2:28 a.m., a 35-year-old man got off a Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line train and requested water from someone waiting on the platform. Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, corresponding to the Monroe Street stop and beneath Federal Plaza.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warming Trend Continues, Rain Chances Persist
The witness noticed that the victim had been stabbed several times in the left arm and dialed 911. Police did not specify if they knew where the victim was stabbed.READ MORE: 3 Men Injured In River North Parking Garage Shooting, One Identified In Video As Rapper Lil Reese; Officer's Gun Also Accidentally Discharged
The victim’s condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.MORE NEWS: At Least 31 People Wounded In Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago, 5 Killed
There was no one in custody Saturday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.