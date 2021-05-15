CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) held a virtual town hall meeting on Saturday to discuss reparations.
Several elected officials, community leaders, and residents expressed their support for a bill which is awaiting a vote in Congress.
They say bill HR40, the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act, will help compensate for the discriminatory practices which have harmed Black residents for generations.
“Predatory lending, police terror, mass incarceration et cetera – and so we added that third period; this current period of harms that we’re experiencing as a people that this bill; that this commission must also address,” said Kamm Howard of N’COBRA.
Back in March, Evanston approved a reparations program for its African-American residents.
The plan will allow tax dollars from cannabis sales to be used to help Black residents buy homes.