CHICAGO (CBS)– One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Belmont Central.
According to police, officers heard shots fired, in the 6200 block of West Diversey Parkway around midnight, and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle. Police took the man into custody and noticed he had gunshot wounds to his arm arm and back.
The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
During the investigation, officers located a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He later died at a hospital.
This is a developing story.