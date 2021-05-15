DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Belmont Central.

According to police, officers heard shots fired, in the 6200 block of West Diversey Parkway around midnight, and saw an 18-year-old man running with a rifle. Police took the man into custody and noticed he had gunshot wounds to his arm arm and back.

The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers located a 32-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He later died at a hospital.

This is a developing story. 

