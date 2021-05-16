CHICAGO (CBS) — Warming up continues!
Rain chances will stick around, though some days have better chances than others.
(Credit: CBS 2)
For Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of late-day showers. The high near 70.
Showers are likely through next week, as temperatures climb closer to 80 by Thursday.