CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver of a while Lexus was killed when he struck another car and was ejected from his vehicle Sunday morning on the South Side.
The driver, who police said was about 20 years old, was driving aeastbound on 83rd Street when he collided with the driver of a white Chevrolet Cruz at the intersection at Dorchester.
The 18-year-old driver of the Chevy, who was traveling south on Dorchester, was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the Lexus was pronounced dead on the scene. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m.
There are no citations pending at this time, and Area Two detectives are investigating.