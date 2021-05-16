DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
By Alina Panek

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department assisted with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge on Michigan Avenue on Sunday.

A crowd found an unusual bird perched a second story window on Michigan Avenue between Wabash and Jackson in the early evening Sunday. A bystander flagged the fire truck down and the crew member used a pole to assist getting the bird down.

A Blue Macaw perched on a second story window while the fire department crew member places a pole next to the bird to let it down.

A bystander flagged the fire truck down to rescue the pet bird and the crew member used a pole to get the bird down. Credit: ChiTownCheese

 

