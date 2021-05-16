By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Fire Department assisted with getting a pet bird down from a window ledge on Michigan Avenue on Sunday.
A crowd found an unusual bird perched a second story window on Michigan Avenue between Wabash and Jackson in the early evening Sunday. A bystander flagged the fire truck down and the crew member used a pole to assist getting the bird down.
