(CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday reported 1,248 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths.
Eight of those deaths were in Cook County, including a male in his 20s. In the collar counties, DuPage reported two deaths; Lake, one; Kane, one; and Will, two.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,366,268 cases, including 22,439 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
As of Saturday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 9-15 is 2.4%.
A total of 10,375,588 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.