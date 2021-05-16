DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Steven Graves
CHICAGO (CBS) — Hammond police are still in search of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter.

Kyrin, who is austistic, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue.

He and his family are in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities have utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV’s, and ground and water crews.

Currently, there than 80 emergency personnel and civilians searching the area right now. If you spot him, do not approach him. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately.

He is a Black male with light skin, wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve shirt, and no shoes.

Kyrin Carter

Kyrin Carter (Credit: Hammond Police)

Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked call 911 immediately.