CHICAGO (CBS) — Hammond police are still in search of 12-year-old Kyrin Carter.
Kyrin, who is austistic, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue.READ MORE: Two Chicago Police Officers Shot On South Lawndale Released From Hospital
He and his family are in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities have utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV’s, and ground and water crews.READ MORE: Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators March In Downtown Chicago, Condeming Israeli Attacks
Currently, there than 80 emergency personnel and civilians searching the area right now. If you spot him, do not approach him. Maintain visual contact with him and call 911 immediately.
He is a Black male with light skin, wearing blue shorts, a blue short-sleeve shirt, and no shoes.MORE NEWS: Illinois COVID-19: State Reports 1,248 More Cases, 24 Additional Deaths
Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked call 911 immediately. If you spot him, do not approach him. Maintain visual contact and call 911 immediately.