By Alina Panek
CHICAGO (CBS) – A vehicle traveling at high speed on the southbound lane of 3500 block of Lake Shore Drive lost control, crashed into a tree and caught on fire.
Chicago Police and Fire Departments responded and have confirmed one fatality and another male adult in critical condition transported to University of Chicago. The city's office of emergency response confirmed that 31st to 39th St is closed until further notice. This crash is under investigation by CPD Major Accidents Unit.
This is a developing story.