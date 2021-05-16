Former Chicago Bull Toni Kukoč will be inducted by the Basketball Hall of Fame’s International Committee as part of the class of 2021.
A native of Split, Croatia, Kukoč was selected 29th overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 1990 NBA Draft, but played three more seasons overseas before joining the Bulls in the 1993-94 season. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team that year, and he played seven of his 13 NBA seasons in a Bulls uniform (1993-2000). During that time, he was a vital contributor on three Championship teams (1996, 1997, 1998) and was named Sixth Man of the Year in 1995-96.
In addition to his NBA Championships with Chicago, he was a three-time Euroleague Champion with the club Jugoplastika in Split. In the team's first title game in 1989, he scored 18 points against Maccabi Tel Aviv. In 1990, he scored 20 points in the defeat of FC Barcelona, and in 1991, again versus FC Barcelona, Kukoč scored 14 points in the victory.
In his Olympic career, Kukoč won two silver medals in the Summer Olympics: one in 1988 in Seoul for Yugoslavia and the other in 1992 in Barcelona as part of the Croatian "Dream Team." He scored 16 points, had five rebounds and nine assists in the 1992 Olympic final vs. the USA's "Dream Team." He was also a member of the 1996 Croatian Olympic Team.