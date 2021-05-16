CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were shot Sunday morning, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.
It happened in the 1500 block of South Lawndale about 7:19 a.m. as officers responded to an alert of shots fired. As they arrived, they saw an armed suspect in an alley who began shooting that the officers, police Supt. David Brown said at a news conference. The suspect was also shot, police said.
Brown said that there was no foot pursuit by the officers, who were in uniform when the suspect began shooting.
Officers were both struck.
One officer hit in hand, other struck in upper body. Both are currently stable at Mt. Sinai. Offender was also hit, currently at Stroger. @cbschicago
One officer was shot in the hand and the other in the upper body, Brown said. The officers were sent to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.
Both officers were stablized at the hospital. The suspect’s condition was not known but was stablized at Stroger, police said.
Brown said both male officers have been on the force for three or four years. Ahern said the suspect’s gun was found at the scene.
Offender’s gun recovered at scene of police involved shooting incident #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/QXy6GXTYk2
A total of 29 CPD officers have been shot at so far in 2021, police said. In last 15 months, 108 officers have been shot at.
A total of 6 CPD officers have been hit by gunfire so far in 2021.
