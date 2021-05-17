DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Crime, shooting, Washington Park, West Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was critically wounded Monday afternoon, when she was shot while walking her dog on the South Side.

Police said the girl was walking her dog around 3:40 p.m. on the 6100 block of South King Drive, on the cusp of Washington Park and West Woodlawn, when a gunman started shooting.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and chest, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said it’s unclear if she was the intended target.

No one was in custody Monday afternoon.

Area One detectives are investigating.

