CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy is speaking out from his hospital bed after taking a bullet. His father, a Chicago rapper, said the child was just playing outside.

The boy spoke exclusively with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar Monday.

Romio is a strong child, and his poise and strength is helping his father and family get through this.

“Somebody was coming through, and I heard gunshots,” Romio said. “I knew it was gunshots, so I tried to run.”

Romio’s knee required surgery. At least 30 shell casings covered the street in front of a building in the Lawndale neighborhood. Romio said he was playing outside.

“I was just standing outside,” he said. “It was pretty hot, and it was mostly kids out there.”

“If you see kids standing outside and you know it’s a war zone outside, tell teh kids to move and go in the house,” said Romio’s father Mikey.

Romio’s dad has been by his son’s side ever since the shooting.

“He’s very traumatized by the situation,” Mikey said. “He’s a very smart kid, and he’s a very strong kid.

Mikey is a prominent Chicago rapper. he said he was not at the gathering and does not know who the intended tarted of the shooting was. Now his focus is on justice and getting Romio back on his feet.

“I’m pretty sure they feel pretty guilty,” he said. “It’s just a terrible feeling to watch your son suffer and cry all night.”

“I’m OK, and when I make it out of here I will try to see everyone if I can,” Romio said.

Mikey said the bullet came within inches of hitting Romio’s growth plate, but luckily, it missed.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.