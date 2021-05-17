CHICAGO (CBS)– An off-duty Chicago police officer, identified as Jose Castro, was killed in a crash that ended in an Arlington Heights backyard early Monday morning, after police said he fled an earlier attempted traffic stop.
Arlington Heights Police said Castro was driving a Toyota 4Runner at a high speed on Wilke Road, when the SUV went off the roadway and struck a utility pole around 1 a.m.. Police said the SUV then continued across Kirchoff Road and ended up in a backyard, located at 602 S. Reuter Dr., where it flipped over.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: Fewest New Cases And Hospitalizations In Two Months, But Vaccine Rates Still Falling Off
Police confirmed, just before the crash, an on-duty Rolling Meadows police officer saw the speeding SUV and “attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the 2021 Toyota 4Runner fled the stop northbound on Wilke Rd.” Police did not give chase.
Officers arrived at the scene of the crash and found two people outside the vehicle.READ MORE: 2 Metra Train Lines Now Running With Bike Cars
Castro was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he later died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. Sources told CBS 2 Castro is a Chicago police officer, who was off duty at the time of the crash.
A 33-year-old passenger was taken to Northwestern Community Hospital and was later released.
“While speed was clearly a factor in the crash, impairment was also suspected, but not confirmed,” Arlington Heights police said in a written release.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperatures Climbing; Rainy Week Ahead
Police are investigating.