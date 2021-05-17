CHICAGO (CBS) — As bullets started flying, a woman was shot in the chest while behind the wheel–the gunfire coming from a van that had just cut her off.
She was rushed from Auburn Gresham to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious, but stable condition. Her driver's side window was almost completely broken out from the shots fired her way.
It’s just part of the aftermath of the shooting at 87th Street and Racine Avenue, where we know that woman was driving east when a silver minivan cut her off then fired at her.
Police will not say whether this shooting was an act of road rage or a targeted attack.
We do know no one is in custody, with no details from investigators on the shooter or the silver van.
But police did say a bullet was recovered, on the driver’s side door, from the gun used in the shooting.
We checked in with the beauty supply store and gas station nearby. Neither had any information on what happened.
Area Two detectives are investigating this shooting right now.