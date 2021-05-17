CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Police responded Monday evening to a report of shots fired inside River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City.
The mall is located at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Torrence Drive.READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Jose Castro Killed In High Speed Crash In Arlington Heights
As of 7:50 p.m. Calumet City Police had found no evidence anyone was injured but did find evidence of shots fired.READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Charged In Beating, Carjacking Is Part Of Trend Of Children Carjacking With Adults
The shooter was not on the scene when police arrived.
In 2019, an 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teens in the mall parking lot. Dajon Lewis, of Iowa, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.MORE NEWS: Two Injured In Crash On Lake Shore Drive Near 31st Street
This is a developing story.