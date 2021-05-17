DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calumet City, River Oaks Center, shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — Police responded Monday evening to a report of shots fired inside River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City.

The mall is located at the corner of River Oaks Drive and Torrence Drive.

As of 7:50 p.m. Calumet City Police had found no evidence anyone was injured but did find evidence of shots fired.

The shooter was not on the scene when police arrived.

In 2019, an 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teens in the mall parking lot. Dajon Lewis, of Iowa, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 17-year-old Tyrell Wade and 18-year-old Christin Ross.

This is a developing story. 

