CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds with chances of scattered showers continue to dominate the forecast as the area awaits a big warming trend later this week.
For Monday night, the chances of rain will remain south of Interstate 80.
On Tuesday, scattered showers are likely during the day with a high near 70. Wednesday’s warm front will pull some heat our way, with a high near 80. A chance of showers remains.
Looks for summer-like mid 80s, starting Thursday and through the weekend.