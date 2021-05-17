CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing and rain is on the way.
Monday's temperatures will be near 70s degrees with chances for showers. Showers are expected late Monday night as well.
Tuesday’s temperatures will start in the low 60s and climb near 68 degrees with rain throughout the day.
By Thursday a warming trend takes effect with temperatures in the 80s.