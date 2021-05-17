DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:casino, Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)– You can test your luck at a new casino in Northwest Indiana Friday morning.

The Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana is opening at 11:30 a.m. on Burr Street near I-80/94.

Tito, Jackie and Marlon Jackson and Pete Wentz from Fall Out Boy will be at the casino to celebrate.

The casino will official open to gamers at 5 p.m.

