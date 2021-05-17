CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of $25,000 in free rent is up for grabs starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The catch is that the check goes right to your landlord. It’s the government’s solution to make both sides happy and whole.

But CBS 2’s Lauren Victory questioned if the program will work for everyone.

Tensions between tenants and landlords may be at an all-time high. So will lines at Eviction Court at the Daley Center wrap around the corner when the more than year-long eviction ban is lifted?

“I don’t think it will be as bad as it could have been,” said eviction attorney Michael Zink.

Zink said legal battles may be avoided with the launch of the Illinois Rental Payment Program. It could give housing providers up to $25,000 per tenant.

“It covers rent up to a year behind as well as three months forward so that will cover a great deal of arrears on most of the cases,” Zink said.

“Very excited, very excited,” added housing provider Ibn Abney.

Filling the holes left by thousands of dollars in missing rent will help landlords like Abney keep up with repairs.

“It ultimately impacts the image of the neighborhood,” Abney said.

But there is a hitch. The rental assistance application will require detailed information from both the housing provider and the resident.

“Not every tenant does communicate back, and it becomes very frustrating,” said Abney.

To that, Illinois Housing Development Authority Executive Director Kristin Faust said, “First and foremost, we would say keep trying.”

Faust said cooperation may be difficult, but it is key for verifying applicant information and protecting taxpayer money. Our state received more than half a billion dollars in federal funding for rental assistance.

So with the stimulus bills in December and March being passed months ago, why is taking until May for applications to open up?

Faust explained that several layers of government needed to establish rules for the program. Then came creating the software for the applications.

“We’re expecting 50,000, 70,000 – maybe a 100,000, 120,000,” Faust said. “We had to build and design a system that can really withstand the volume.”

The gateway for help is not open long – with a June 11 application deadline.

Eviction is a last resort for most people. The state’s Housing Authority plans to partner with Illinois’s Department of Human Services to provide courtroom mediators when the eviction moratorium is lifted.