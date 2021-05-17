CHICAGO (CBS) — The urgent search continues for Kyrin Carter, a 12-year-old boy with autism who has been missing for more than two days.

Hammond Police said Kyrin was visiting with his family from Kansas City, when he walked out the back door of the Best Western near 179th Street and Cline Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports his mother just wants her only child found safe.

Speaking through tears, Danielle Duckworth made an impassioned plea on Monday to anyone who comes into contact with her son to be kind and calm.

“Don’t yell at him. He don’t like it when nobody yells at him,” she said. “He gets scared. He don’t like that.”

Surveillance cameras captured Kyrin walking out of the Best Western in Hammond, Indiana, on Saturday. He was barefoot, wearing blue shorts and a blue t-shirt. He hasn’t been seen since. In the past, Hammond Police have found missing children with autism within four or five hours.

“In this case, this has been the longest. We’re on over 48 hours, and it’s been really tough,” said Hammond Police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

More than 25 agencies have searched for Kyrin by air, on the ground, and in the Little Calumet River, which is right behind the motel.

Kimberly Sorrell-Sanders, a mother of three boys, drove nearly 20 miles from south suburban Crete, Illinois, to volunteer in the search effort in Hammond on Monday.

“I just. I just feel like, you know, we as a society, we need to start looking up, and finding out; if a child is alone, stop and ask. Even if it’s an adult, stop and ask, ‘Can we help?’” she said. “I encourage more people, it doesn’t matter the distance. Crete must be like, I don’t know, 25 minutes away from here, but what’s distance when this mother is looking for her son, from Kansas City, and they’re in a strange place?”

Hammond Police said, if there is no sign of Kyrin by Monday evening, they’ll be back out searching for him Tuesday morning.