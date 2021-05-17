CHICAGO (CBS) — A Bolingbrook walking trail has been closed after a coyote attack over the weekend.
A woman and her dog were walking along the Lily Cache Creek Trail shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, when a coyote tried to nip at the woman’s feet and jump on her back.READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Charged In Beating, Carjacking Is Part Of Trend Of Children Carjacking With Adults
Bolingbrook police said coyote attacks against people are very rare, and the coyote that attacked the woman appeared to be in poor health.
The woman and her dog were not hurt.READ MORE: Two Injured In Crash On Lake Shore Drive Near 31st Street
Police said warning signs have been posted in the area, and extra park district officers will be patrolling the area for now.
“Coyotes are generally fearful of humans and will try to avoid contact. In the rare event a coyote attacks you or someone near you, yell at the coyote to make it back off. Do not run, since a coyote can run much faster than a person,” Bolingbrook police said in a news release.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Kyrin Carter, 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism, Missing Two Days After Walking Out Of Hotel In Hammond
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is looking into the incident.