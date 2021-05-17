CHICAGO (CBS) — Pitchfork Music Festival has announced the lineup for 2021, including headliners Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, and Erykah Badu, when the three-day festival returns to Union Park in Chicago in September.

Most of the more than 40 bands were scheduled to perform in the 2020 festival that was canceled due to the pandemic. The festival is normally held in July, but this year’s festival was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Phoebe Bridgers will headline on Sept. 10, St. Vincent will headline on Sept. 11, and Erykah Badu will headline on Sept. 12.

One-day and three-day passes are on sale now on the Pitchfork Festival website.

Anyone attending must wear a mask while at the festival, except when they are eating or drinking. Anyone at the festival age 12 or older — including guests, vendors, and artists — also will be required to provide proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated, or proof of a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

“Pitchfork is working closely with local health officials and will continue to update this policy as local guidelines become available,” organizers said on the Pitchfork website.

Day one performers include: Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, Yaeji, The Fiery Furnaces, black midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Ela Minus, DEHD, The Soft Pink Truth, DJ Nate, Dogleg and Armand Hammer.

Day two performers include: St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange and Horsegirl.

Day three performers include: Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather Station, Mariah the Scientist, oso oso, KeiyaA, Special Interest and Cassandra Jenkins.

Chicago and the rest of Illinois are currently in the “Bridge Phase” of the state’s reopening plan, with a limit of no more than 30 people per 1,000 square feet at outdoor festivals. However, state and city officials have said they expect to be able to fully reopen, with no capacity limits, as early as June 11, barring a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations.